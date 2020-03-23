Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson "Feeling Better" After Coronavirus Diagnosis

It's been two weeks since Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson both tested positive for coronavirus. As one of the first known celebrity cases of COVID-19, the two have been self-isolating in a rental home in Australia.

On Sunday night, Hanks took to Twitter to give the public and update on his and Wilson's health. "Hey, folks. Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better," Hanks wrote.

“Sheltering in place works like this: You don’t give it to anyone — you don’t get it from anyone,” he added. “Common sense, no? Going to take a while, but if we take care of each other, help where we can and give up some comforts…this, too, shall pass. We can figure this out.”

Wilson also appears to be in high spirits as she posted a video to Instagram rapping alongside the Naughty By Nature song "Hip Hop Hooray."

At the time of their diagnosis, Hanks took to Twitter saying he and Wilson "felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too."

The couple had been in Australia for a pre-production meeting for an upcoming Elvis Presley biopic when they received the diagnosis. Since that time, Hanks and Wilson have been advocating for people to practice social distancing and self-isolation.

Additionally, the two have engaged in a competitive match of Gin Rummy with Wilson leading by 201 points and winning six straight hands.

