Twin Peaks returned home to Chicago from tour to the news their trailer had been broken into and their gear stolen.

The band made good on their promise to perform for fans at XRT's BlueCross BlueShield Performance Stage where they explained the theft caused them to play an acoustic set.

CHICAGO: last night we had a bunch of gear stolen from our trailer. It will likely end up in pawn shops or Craigslist, and we ask that you keep your eyes out. There will be rewards for anything located. The gear coming up in this thread: — Twin Peaks Dudes -- (@TwinPeaksDudes) December 17, 2019

These are the most important items: 97 American Fender Telecaster left handed serial No. N7313684. 60s Kay CustomKraft yellow sticker w/ old looking gangster on it (sticker not in photo). 60s Epiphone Cabellero Acoustic (the strap pin on the butt of the guitar is an input jack) pic.twitter.com/Cp1z9OfWX7 — Twin Peaks Dudes -- (@TwinPeaksDudes) December 17, 2019

Here's a full list of items that were taken.

1. 97 American Fender Telecaster left handed serial No. N7313684.

2. 60s Kay CustomKraft yellow sticker w/ old looking gangster on it (sticker not in photo).

3. 60s Epiphone Cabellero Acoustic (the strap pin on the butt of the guitar is an input jack)

4. 2018 Fender Mustang Bass - cream color

5. TWO 2018 Fender Princeton 65 Reissue amps

6. Midi Keyboard - Novation Launchkey 49 mkii

7. BOSS - tuner pedal TU-3

8. BOSS - Bass overdrive pedal ODB-3

9. BOSS - Flanger pedal BF- 3

10. BOSS - Phase Shifter PH -3

11. BOSS - Chorus CEB-3

Check out their performance from 93XRT's BlueCross BlueShield Performance Stage below.