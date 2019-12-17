Twin Peaks Had Their Gear Stolen Following Return From Tour

December 17, 2019
Marty Rosenbaum
Categories: 
Features

Twin Peaks returned home to Chicago from tour to the news their trailer had been broken into and their gear stolen.

The band made good on their promise to perform for fans at XRT's BlueCross BlueShield Performance Stage where they explained the theft caused them to play an acoustic set.

Here's a full list of items that were taken.

1. 97 American Fender Telecaster left handed serial No. N7313684.

2. 60s Kay CustomKraft yellow sticker w/ old looking gangster on it (sticker not in photo).

3. 60s Epiphone Cabellero Acoustic (the strap pin on the butt of the guitar is an input jack)

4. 2018 Fender Mustang Bass - cream color  

5. TWO 2018 Fender Princeton 65 Reissue amps

6. Midi Keyboard - Novation Launchkey 49 mkii

7. BOSS - tuner pedal TU-3

8. BOSS - Bass overdrive pedal ODB-3

9. BOSS - Flanger pedal BF- 3

10. BOSS - Phase Shifter PH -3

11. BOSS - Chorus CEB-3

Check out their performance from 93XRT's BlueCross BlueShield Performance Stage below.

 

Tags: 
Twin Peaks

Recent Podcast Audio
The Regular Guy Reviews Knives Out Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Ford v Ferrari Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews The Irishman Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Terminator: Dark Fate Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews The Current War Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
View More Episodes