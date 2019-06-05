Vampire Weekend To Help Out Chicago Parks During Huntington Bank Pavilion Concert

Vampire Weekend will be performing at the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island on June 16th and fans will have the opportunity to help the Chicago Parks Foundation during the show.

The band will be selling a limited-edition reusable pint cup during their show with 100% of the proceeds being donated to the Chicago Parks Foundation. Additionally, fans will be able to visit with the Chicago Parks Foundation at the concert to learn more about the organization.

Additionally, Vampire Weekend is rewarding fans with signed merch and tickets to the show just by snapping a photo of themselves at their favorite park and uploading it to Instagram. Find complete details about the contest and initiative here.