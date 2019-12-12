Watch Vampire Weekend Sing Christmas Songs With A Kids Choir

December 12, 2019
Marty Rosenbaum
Vampire Weekend performs at the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 13, 2014

Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Vampire Weekend was the musical guest on the Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday night and decided to get in the holiday spirit.

Accompanied by a six-piece children's choir, Ezra Koenig and crew delivered a mashup of “Christmas Time Is Here” before going into their Father of the Bride song “Harmony Hall”.

Check out the performance below.

