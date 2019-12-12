Watch Vampire Weekend Sing Christmas Songs With A Kids Choir
December 12, 2019
Vampire Weekend was the musical guest on the Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday night and decided to get in the holiday spirit.
Accompanied by a six-piece children's choir, Ezra Koenig and crew delivered a mashup of “Christmas Time Is Here” before going into their Father of the Bride song “Harmony Hall”.
Check out the performance below.
