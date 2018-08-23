Watch A 17-Month Old Rock Out Alongside Dave Grohl
Coming to a Foo Fighters tour near you?
August 23, 2018
Dave Grohl's epic 23-minute instrumental Play has already drawn rave reviews as it serves to inspire others to create with those instruments around them.
Turns out his desire to inspire has no age limit as Jon Drew filmed an adorable video of his 17-month old son Charlie rocking out to Grohl's Play on a toy drum kit.
Check out the video and the Foo Fighters response below.
Nice work Charlie!! Go get em! -- https://t.co/MJzyKcuaNJ— Foo Fighters (@foofighters) August 21, 2018
He is 17 months old and our little dude Charlie would rather rock out to this incredible song than be watching In the Night Garden or Paw Patrol ---- pic.twitter.com/L1cOvGIeJX— Jon Drew (@JonDDrew) August 14, 2018