Watch A 17-Month Old Rock Out Alongside Dave Grohl

Coming to a Foo Fighters tour near you?

August 23, 2018
Marty Rosenbaum
Foo Fighers Dave Grohl

imageSPACE USA Today

Categories: 
Features

Dave Grohl's epic 23-minute instrumental Play has already drawn rave reviews as it serves to inspire others to create with those instruments around them.

Turns out his desire to inspire has no age limit as Jon Drew filmed an adorable video of his 17-month old son Charlie rocking out to Grohl's Play on a toy drum kit.

Check out the video and the Foo Fighters response below.

Tags: 
Foo Fighters
Dave Grohl