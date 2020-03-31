If you're in need of a new music documentary to stream you're in luck.

Bob Marley: Legacy is a new a 12-part mini-documentary series featuring a collection of conversations and interviews with his family, friends and fans, mixed together with original music, remixes and covers. The YouTube series celebrates Marley's legacy as he would have turned 75 this year.

The series already has released two episodes, which you can watch below.

Be sure to tune in to XRT this Wednesday night at 9 PM where you can hear Bob Marley & The Wailers entire performance from Quiet Knight in 1975. More details about the broadcast can be found here.

Episode 1: 75 Years A Legend

Episode 2: Women Rising

Related: Live From The XRT Concert Archives - Bob Marley & The Wailers