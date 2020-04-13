Watch Coldplay's Chris Martin Cover Bob Dylan On 'SNL'

While many shows are opting to replay classic episodes during this time in quarantine, one mainstay surprised fans with a modern twist on the classic format.

Saturday Night Live returned this past weekend with an all digital episode that was done over Zoom video conference. Cast members from the 45th season were all on hand while Tom Hanks served as the host for the evening.

Dubbed "Saturday Night Live At Home," the show followed the format of a normal episode interspersing sketches, the host monologue, and bringing on a musical guest.

Chris Martin was tapped to provide music for the evening with the Coldplay frontman opting to deliver a timely cover of a Bob Dylan classic.

Like everyone else on the show, Martin performed from his home giving a beautiful rendition of "Shelter from the Storm" from Dylan's 1975 album Blood on the Tracks.

Martin's appearance on SNL gave him the opportunity for practice before he appears alongside a host of superstar musicians on April 18th at Global Citizen's One World: Together at Home broadcast. Aside from Martin, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Eddie Vedder, Alanis Morissette, Billie Joe Armstrong, Stevie Wonder, and many more are set to join the event.

Tom Hanks return to the forefront also served as a highlight of the evening as he and his wife Rita Wilson have been recovering from COVID-19. "Why me as host?" Wilson asked in his opening monologue.

"For one, I have been the celebrity canary in the coal mine for the coronavirus, and ever since being diagnosed, I have been more like ‘America’s Dad’ than ever before, since no one wants to be around me any more, and I make people uncomfortable,” he said.

Hanks also appeared with a nearly shaved head, but the actor quelled any worry fans may have that it is for a role and not a side effect of the coronavirus.