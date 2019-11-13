Watch Dave Grohl Absolutely Shred... On Sesame Street

Ready to get your mind blown? Ready to get some face melting rock and roll? Let's venture off to a place that will surely provide it. Sesame Street.

Dave Grohl joined Big Bird and Elmo on Sesame Street where the trio sang a song all about friendship. “There are friends everywhere, even ones that you don’t know. There are lots of people all across America we could be friends with, we just haven’t met them yet," Grohl says.

Called "Here We Go", Grohl, Big Bird, and Elmo all went across the country singing as Grohl and Elmo traded off electric guitar duties.

