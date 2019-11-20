Watch David Byrne Perform "Road To Nowhere" On Tonight Show

David Byrne appeared as a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote his Broadway show American Utopia, a stage adaptation of his 2018 album of the same name.

Performing the Talking Heads Classic "Road To Nowhere, Byrne and his bandmates freely roamed the stage without any connection to amplifiers. Fallon's house band The Roots joined in at the end performing with various percussive instruments.

He also taught Jimmy Fallon how to dance while The Roots played "This Must Be The Place (Naive Melody)", which you can watch below.

Video of David Byrne Teaches Jimmy a Dance from His American Utopia Broadway Musical

Related: Watch David Byrne & A Youth Chorus Rock Late Night TV