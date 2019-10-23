Watch David Byrne & A Youth Chorus Rock Late Night TV

It's been one heck of a week on Jimmy Kimmel Live with Bruce Springsteen joining the late night host for a fantastic interview on Monday. Last night, Kimmel welcomed David Byrne as his musical guest.

With only a cajón and a youth chorus backing him, David Byrne took the stage to perform “One Fine Day” from his 2008 collaborative album with Brian Eno Everything That Happens Will Happen Today. The number also serves as one of the final songs of Byrne's Broadway show American Utopia, a stage adaptation of his 2018 album of the same name.

Check out the performance above.

