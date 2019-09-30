Watch Eddie Vedder & Red Hot Chili Peppers Pay Tribute To Ric Ocasek With The Cars Cover

Eddie Vedder's Ohana Festival already boasted a fantastic lineup The Strokes, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Jenny Lewis, Tash Sultana, and many more on the bill. The potential for collaborations was already high, but came to fruition as Eddie Vedder made a cameo with one of the festivals headliners.

In a tribute to the late Ric Ocasek, Eddie Vedder and the Red Hot Chili Peppers performed a rendition of The Cars classic "Just What I Needed". This marked the second time in the past week the Red Hot Chili Peppers have covered the tune, previously debuting it during a Singapore concert.

Video of Red Hot Chili Peppers w/ Eddie Vedder - Just What I Needed (Ohana Fest, 9/29/2019) [The Cars cover]

Vedder's extensive set was filled with plenty of Pearl Jam tunes alongside covers of The Beatles, George Harrison, Neil Young, Daniel Johnston, and Glen Hansard songs. As Pearl Jam has done so often, Vedder closed out his set with a fantastic performance of Neil Young's "Rockin' in the Free World".