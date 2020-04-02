Watch Jeff Tweedy & Sons Cover Wilco In The Bathroom

Jeff Tweedy and his sons are used to sharing the stage together. Not strangers to performance, their latest venue was something a bit different than what they're used to.

Their bathroom.

Alongside his sons Spencer & Sam, the Tweedy's performed Wilco's "Evergreen" for a national audience on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in their bathroom.

Kimmel has been hosting the show from his home while bringing on various guests via video as well. The Tweedy's came on the show taking part in the "Live From The Lavatory" segment.

Check out their performance below.