Watch Jimmy Fallon Guest With Joe Russo's Almost Dead
February 26, 2020
It was an unlikely combination of entertainment forces in Port Chester, New York over the weekend as Joe Russo's Almost Dead brought Jimmy Fallon out on stage for their encore at the Capitol Theatre.
Fallon took over vocal duties as he ran through covers of Neil Young, Bruce Springsteen, and The Beatles.
Check out video from the performance below.
