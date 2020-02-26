Watch Jimmy Fallon Guest With Joe Russo's Almost Dead

February 26, 2020
Marty Rosenbaum
Jimmy Fallon

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features

It was an unlikely combination of entertainment forces in Port Chester, New York over the weekend as Joe Russo's Almost Dead brought Jimmy Fallon out on stage for their encore at the Capitol Theatre.

Fallon took over vocal duties as he ran through covers of Neil Young, Bruce Springsteen, and The Beatles.

Check out video from the performance below.

Tags: 
Joe Russo's Almost Dead
Jimmy Fallon