Watch Lana Del Rey Bring Out Ben Gibbard And Cover Death Cab For Cutie

Lana Del Rey's tour brought her to the Bellco Theatre in Denver the other night and saw her bring out her support act during her set.

Not an unusual occurrence, but it makes it so when the opening act was Death Cab For Cutie's Ben Gibbard.

The duo joined in together to cover the Death Cab For Cutie classic "I Will Follow You Into The Dark". With only an acoustic guitar and their majestic voices, Del Rey and Gibbard delivered a beautiful rendition of the song.

Watch the performance below.

Video of Lana Del Rey &amp; Ben Gibbard perform &quot;I Will Follow You into the Dark&quot; by Death Cab for Cutie (Full)

