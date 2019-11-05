Watch Lana Del Rey Bring Out Ben Gibbard And Cover Death Cab For Cutie

November 5, 2019
Marty Rosenbaum
Categories: 
Features

Lana Del Rey's tour brought her to the Bellco Theatre in Denver the other night and saw her bring out her support act during her set. 

Not an unusual occurrence, but it makes it so when the opening act was Death Cab For Cutie's Ben Gibbard.

The duo joined in together to cover the Death Cab For Cutie classic "I Will Follow You Into The Dark". With only an acoustic guitar and their majestic voices, Del Rey and Gibbard delivered a beautiful rendition of the song.

Watch the performance below.

Related: Watch Chance The Rapper Join Death Cab For Cutie At Lollapalooza

Tags: 
Death Cab for Cutie
Lana Del Rey
Ben Gibbard

Recent Podcast Audio
The Mystique And Intrigue Of Halloween Concerts Inside The Archives
The Regular Guy Reviews Ad Astra Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Hustlers Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews IT: Chapter 2 Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Ready or Not Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Where'd You Go, Bernadette Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
View More Episodes