Watch Neil Peart's Incredible Drum Solo On Rush's "YYZ"

Sad news to report today as legendary Rush drummer Neil Peart has died at the age of 67.

Widely considered to be one of the greatest drummers ever, Peart influenced an entire generation of drummers and will continue to do so well into the future.

While you can find many examples of Peart's drumming abilities on YouTube, one of the most incredible videos was this live version of Rush's "YYZ" featuring a three and a half minute long Peart solo.

This rendition of "YYZ" comes from Rush's live album A Show of Hands released in 1989.

