Watch An Out Of Control Cart Cause Chaos At O'Hare

It's not often you can turn to the airport as a source of entertainment, but here we are.

A hilarious video was captured at O'Hare Airport of an out of control beverage cart. All employees could do was stand to the side and try not to get hit as the cart spun around in circles.

This lasted for about 30 seconds until one employee with a forklift heroically came by and knocked over the cart ending the mayhem. If there's any video that perfectly describes 2019, it's this one!

Check out the video below. For added comedic effect, just throw on "Yakety Sax" in the background as this video plays.