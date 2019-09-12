Watch A Previously Unseen Live Version Of Prince's "1999"

It'll be 1999 all over again as Prince's legendary album will be reissued on November 29th. The album contains 35 previously unreleased tracks and marks the first time the record has been remastered.

The super-deluxe edition of the album comes with 10 LPs and a DVD (or fice CDs and a DVD) and features 23 previously unissued studio tracks recorded between November 1981 and January 1983, and a complete live audio performance of the 1999 tour recorded at the late show (the second of two that day) in Detroit, MI on November 30, 1982.

Additonally, the super-deluxe package contains a DVD with a previously unreleased Prince concert from the Houston Summit on December 29, 1982. To go along with the announcement of the reissue, Prince's estate released a clip from the concert. Check out Prince performng "1999" above.

1999 Super Deluxe Edition Track List

LP 1 Side A

1999 (2019 Remaster)

Little Red Corvette (2019 Remaster)

Delirious (2019 Remaster)

LP 1 Side B

Let's Pretend We're Married (2019 Remaster)

D.M.S.R. (2019 Remaster)

LP 2 Side A

Automatic (2019 Remaster)

Something In The Water (Does Not Compute) [2019 Remaster]

Free (2019 Remaster)

LP 2 Side B

Lady Cab Driver (2019 Remaster)

All The Critics Love U In New York (2019 Remaster)

International Lover (2019 Remaster)

LP 3 Side A

1999 (7" Stereo Edit) [2019 Remaster]

1999 (7" Mono Promo-Only Edit) [2019 Remaster]

Free (Promo Only Edit) [2019 Remaster]

How Come You Don't Call Me Anymore (2019 Remaster)

Little Red Corvette (7" Edit) [2019 Remaster]

LP 3 Side B

All The Critics Love U In New York (7" Edit) [2019 Remaster]

Lady Cab Driver (7" Edit) [2019 Remaster]

Little Red Corvette (Dance Remix Promo Only Edit) [2019 Remaster]

Little Red Corvette (Special Dance Mix) [2019 Remaster]

LP 4 Side A

Delirious (7" Edit) [2019 Remaster]

Horny Toad (2019 Remaster)

Automatic (7" Edit) [2019 Remaster]

Automatic (Video Version) [2019 Remaster]

Let's Pretend We're Married (7" Edit) [2019 Remaster]

LP 4 Side B

Let's Pretend We're Married (7" Mono Promo Only Edit) [2019 Remaster]

Irresistible Bitch (2019 Remaster)

Let's Pretend We're Married (Video Version) [2019 Remaster]

D.M.S.R. (Edit) [2019 Remaster]

LP 5 Side A

Feel U Up

Irresistible Bitch

Money Don't Grow On Trees

Vagina

LP 5 Side B

Rearrange

Bold Generation

Colleen

LP 6 Side A

International Lover (Take 1) [Live In Studio]

Turn It Up

You're All I Want

LP 6 Side B

Something In The Water (Does Not Compute)

If It'll Make U Happy

How Come U Don't Call Me Anymore? (Take 2)

LP 7 Side A

Possessed (1982 Version)

Delirious (Full Length)

LP 7 Side B

Purple Music

Yah, You Know

Moonbeam Levels (2019 Remaster)

LP 8 Side A

No Call U

Can't Stop This Feeling I Got

Do Yourself A Favor

LP 8 Side B

Don't Let Him Fool Ya

Teacher, Teacher

Lady Cab Driver / I Wanna Be Your Lover / Little Red Corvette (Tour Demo)

LP 9 Side A

Controversy (Live at Masonic Hall, Detroit, MI, 11/30/1982 - Late Show)

Let's Work (Live at Masonic Hall, Detroit, MI, 11/30/1982 - Late Show)

Little Red Corvette (Live at Masonic Hall, Detroit, MI, 11/30/1982 - Late Show)

Do Me, Baby (Live at Masonic Hall, Detroit, MI, 11/30/1982 - Late Show)

LP 9 Side B

Head (Live at Masonic Hall, Detroit, MI, 11/30/1982 - Late Show)

Uptown (Live at Masonic Hall, Detroit, MI, 11/30/1982 - Late Show)

Lisa's Keyboard Interlude (Live at Masonic Hall, Detroit, MI, 11/30/1982 Late Show)

How Come U Don't Call Me Anymore? (Live at Masonic Hall, Detroit, MI, 11/30/1982 - Late Show)

LP 10 Side A

Automatic (Live at Masonic Hall, Detroit, MI, 11/30/1982 - Late Show)

International Lover (Live at Masonic Hall, Detroit, MI, 11/30/1982 - Late Show)

1999 (Live at Masonic Hall, Detroit, MI, 11/30/1982 - Late Show)

LP 10 Side B

D.M.S.R. (Live at Masonic Hall, Detroit, MI, 11/30/1982 - Late Show)

DVD: Live In Houston – December 29, 1982

Controversy (Live at The Summit, Houston, TX, 12/29/1982)

Let's Work (Live at The Summit, Houston, TX, 12/29/1982)

Do Me, Baby (Live at The Summit, Houston, TX, 12/29/1982)

D.M.S.R. (Live at The Summit, Houston, TX, 12/29/1982)

Keyboard Interlude (Live at The Summit, Houston, TX, 12/29/1982)

Piano Improvisation (Live at The Summit, Houston, TX, 12/29/1982)

How Come U Don't Call Me Anymore? (Live at The Summit, Houston, TX, 12/29/1982)

Lady Cab Driver (Live at The Summit, Houston, TX, 12/29/1982)

Automatic (Live at The Summit, Houston, TX, 12/29/1982)

International Lover (Live at The Summit, Houston, TX, 12/29/1982)

1999 (Live at The Summit, Houston, TX, 12/29/1982)

Head (Live at The Summit, Houston, TX, 12/29/1982)