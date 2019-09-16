The Revivalists Bring Bob Saget On Stage To Cover The Who's "My Generation"

It was a pairing music fans never knew they needed, but were glad it happened.

At San Diego's KAABOO Del Mar music festival, The Revivalists were midway through their set when they brought out comedian Bob Saget on stage. Saget's performance with The Revivalists came as a surprise to the audience as frontman David Shaw told the crowd, "rock & roll is supposed to be unrehearsed, right?"

Saget and The Revivalists then kicked off into The Who's "My Generation" as Saget and Shaw shared vocal duties.

Following the song, Saget stuck around to shake every member of The Revivalists hand as he told the crowd, "f$&@ it I'm never leaving!"

Watch the performance below beginning at the 35 minute mark.