If you're in need of some soothing music to help you relax, Sting has you covered.

He partnered with the Alzheimer's Association as part of their "Music Moments" project and covered the Otis Redding classing "(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay.”

The project showcases artists performing songs on an emotional level and Sting shared a great story about sitting by the waterfront as a kid in Wallsend, England. “When I was 16, I had no idea how to achieve my dreams and so I lived near the river in my town. I’d go down to the ferry and I’d watch ships go back and forth. I wondered where they were going, and I realized my life was like that. I had to leave where I was,” he said.

Other artists participating in the project include Jason Isbell, The Head and the Heart, Band of Horses, Sharon Van Etten, Joan Jett, and more. You can find more information about it here.

Revisit our interview with Sting where he discusses building the perfect setlist below.

