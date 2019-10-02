Watch Tedeschi Trucks Band Jam With Wilco's Nels Cline

Tedeschi Trucks Band is in the midst of a residency at New York City's Beacon Theatre and treated fans to a fine surprise when they brought out Wilco's Nels Cline to the stage.

The Wilco guitarist joined Tedeschi Trucks Band for a pair of songs that stretched out over 20 minutes in total. The first was a cover of Derek and the Dominos "Bell Bottom Blues" before seguing into the Tedeschi Trucks Band song "Idle Wind".

Both Wilco and Tedeschi Trucks band are set to embark on residencies at the Chicago Theatre in the coming months. The Wilco Winterlude will make its return from December 15-19 while Tedeschi Trucks Band will play over two weekends on January 17, 18, 24, and 25.

Get more information about the Wilco shows here and the Tedeschi Trucks Band shows here.

Watch the performance below.