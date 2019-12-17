Watch Wilco & Robyn Hitchcock Perform Together At The Wilco Winterlude

December 17, 2019
Marty Rosenbaum
First Listen

Robyn Hitchcock has served as the opening act for the first two nights of the Wilco Winterlude and has joined the headliners each night during their encore.

Both nights have featured a different Bealtes cover along with a rendition of "I Wanna Destroy You" from Hitchcock's former group The Soft Boys.

Check out vides from all the performances below and click here for more information about our live broadcast of the final Wilco Winterlude show.

"I Am The Walrus"

"Tomorrow Never Knows"

"I Wanna Destroy You"

Related: Here's The Setlist From The First Night Of The Wilco Winterlude

Wilco
Robyn Hitchcock

