Robyn Hitchcock has served as the opening act for the first two nights of the Wilco Winterlude and has joined the headliners each night during their encore.

Both nights have featured a different Bealtes cover along with a rendition of "I Wanna Destroy You" from Hitchcock's former group The Soft Boys.

Check out vides from all the performances below and click here for more information about our live broadcast of the final Wilco Winterlude show.

"I Am The Walrus"

"Tomorrow Never Knows"

"I Wanna Destroy You"

