Watch Wilco's Full Concert From New York City

As we anxiously await Wilco's return to Chicago, we can get a sneak peek at what's to come as the band is in the early stages of their Ode to Joy tour.

Wilco offered a live stream of their show from Brooklyn Steel in New York City this past Sunday night seeing the band perform 29 songs in upwards of two hours. Playing plenty of songs from their new record alongside old favorites, Wilco sounded fantastic as they get back on the road after a two year hiatus.

Watch the set below and get more info about their upcoming Wilco Winterlude shows in Chicago here.

Video of Wilco 10/13/2019 Live From Brooklyn Steel in New York City

