What Are Chicago's Most Iconic Food Dishes?

Ask anyone about Chicago food and you'll get the usual suspects. Deep dish pizza, hot dogs (no ketchup obviously), and Italian Beef. Those are all great food options, but there's so much more to offer.

Eater Chicago had the audacity to publish a list of Chicago's 20 most iconic dishes right as I was eating lunch and made me a bit sad there wasn't a buffet with every single item right in front of me. Forsaking gluttony, I opted to share this list with the world rather than sit and daydream about said buffet.

Hats off to the team at Eater Chicago for compiling this list. Undoubtedly, it'll create a debate on what dishes belong and which ones were omitted. Everyone has their personal favorites, but this list accurately nails the essential Chicago food dishes.

As we mentioned above, deep dish pizza, hot dogs, and Italian Beef were all included, so hold off on those angry emails to the Eater staff. Aside from those options, Eater also provides a historical perspective for their choices and why they best represent Chicago.

Read their full piece here and check out a few of the rankings below.

Eli's Cheesecake

Jibarito - Papa's Cache Sabroso

Shrimp DeJonghe - Hugo's Frog Bar & Fish House

Broiled T-Bone Steak - Gene & Georgetti

Chicken Vesuvio - Harry Caray's Italian Steakhouse

Chorizo-Stuffed Medjool Dates - Avec

Corned Beef Sandwich - Manny's Cafeteria & Delicatessen

Pizza Puff - Albano's Pizzeria

Mother-in-Law - Fat Johnnie's Famous Red Hots

Rib Tips - Lem's BBQ House

Gym Shoe - Stony Sub

Sweet Steak - Taurus Flavors

Rainbow Cone

Smoked Fish - Calumet Fisheries

