What Happens When A Metalhead Meets A Hurricane

We do not recommend partaking in this activity.

September 17, 2018
Marty Rosenbaum

Sjstudio357 | Dreamstime.com

Lane Pittman made some waves on the internet back in 2016 when he stood outside during Hurricane Matthew wielding an American flag and wearing nothing but shorts all while Slayer's "Raining Blood" played in the background.

With Hurricane Florence hitting South Carolina, Pittman made his way there to recreate the video.

Here's his video from Hurricane Matthew back in 2016.

