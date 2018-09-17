What Happens When A Metalhead Meets A Hurricane
We do not recommend partaking in this activity.
Lane Pittman made some waves on the internet back in 2016 when he stood outside during Hurricane Matthew wielding an American flag and wearing nothing but shorts all while Slayer's "Raining Blood" played in the background.
With Hurricane Florence hitting South Carolina, Pittman made his way there to recreate the video.
YOU ARE WEAK AND SMALL FLORENCE!!!!! FLORIDA MAN IS HERE!!!!! Slayer #rainingblood #getatme #turnup @wjxt4 @weatherchannel @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/3Jrou45ner— Lane Pittman (@TheBigGuy904) September 14, 2018
Here's his video from Hurricane Matthew back in 2016.