The Robinson Brothers On Why The Time Was Right To Reunite The Black Crowes

Before Chris & Rich Robinson bring their Brothers Of A Feather Tour to Lincoln Hall in Chicago they joined Lin Brehmer for a long conversation about their reunion, their perspective on their hiatus and why the time is right to get The Black Crowes together, and much more.

Rich Robinson touched on the brothers time apart and why going their own way ultimately helped the two in the long run.

"For the last seven years since we split up, every year someone said that. There were offers on the table, a lot of money, but we weren't interested. It wasn't the right time and it wasn't what our motivation was. We were out on our own paths and it was something Chris and I needed to do... The fact we went both on this path in our own separate ways allowed us to come back to this with the perspectives we had to make it work, to make it work. It shifted it to where it needs to be to where there's a tremendous amount of gratitude we have for what we accomplished together, for what we share as brothers," he said.

The independent do it yourself ethos of the Robinsons that made music fans fall in love with The Black Crowes is still present. "I'm still fired up about art. I'm still fired up about music and the ideas of rock & roll. It's different at 53 than it was at 20 whatever," Chris said.

The brothers also touched on performing Shake Your Money Maker in its entirety. "We never played Shake Your Money Maker in its entirety when it came out. We definitely never played it in its sequence," Chris said. Their upcoming shows will be unlike traditional Black Crowes shows. "Part of the idea is to come back to this record and focus on it and not to be jamming, not to be expanding our sound or focus about where we're going and what's going to happen next," he added.

Watch their full conversation with Lin Brehmer above and be sure to catch The Black Crowes at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on August 15th are still available. Click here to purchase tickets and for more information.

