Wilco & Sleater-Kinney To Play In Heart Of Downtown Chicago At Millennium Park This Summer

After making their return to Chicago with their Wilco Winterlude performances at the Chicago Theatre this summer, Wilco is coming back for more.

Wilco & Sleater-Kinney will be performing at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park with special guest Nnamdï on Saturday, August 29. Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday, March 13 at 10 AM via jamusa.com.

Both the pavilion and lawn will be open for this concert as reserved pavilion seats will be available at $79.50-$89.50 while lawn listening tickets are $45. The lawn is general admission and audio only.

Gates for the show open at 4:30 PM with showtime beginning at 6 PM.

