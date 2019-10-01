Wilco Takes To Late Night TV And Performs "Everyone Hides"

Wilco will be returning on October 4th after a three year break with their eleventh studio album Ode to Joy.

Related: Wilco To Make Long-Awaited Return To Chicago

Jeff Tweedy and company took to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to perform the song "Everyone Hides" off the upcoming album. The performance comes ahead of Wilco's massive North American tour including the return of the Wilco Winterlude with a run of four shows at the Chicago Theatre.

Enjoy the Colbert performance below and watch the original music video here.