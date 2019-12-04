Willie Nelson Admits He's Stopped Smoking Marijuana

There's few constants in life. Death, taxes, and Willie Nelson's enthusiasm for pot. Unfortunately, it appears Nelson's health has caused him to give up smoking marijuana.

In an interview with Houston TV station KSAT, Nelson admitted he's given up smoking. “I don’t smoke anymore - take better care of myself,” he said.

Nelson developed difficulties breathing due to years of smoking. “I have abused my lungs quite a bit in the past, so breathing is a little more difficult these days and I have to be careful," Nelson said.

Despite his health issues, Nelson gave no indication that he'd retire from touring going as far as calling his touring bus his home.

Related: Jack Johnson Shares New Song "Willie Got Me Stoned" About Willie Nelson