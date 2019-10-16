World's Largest Starbucks In Chicago To Serve Malört Cocktails

Ah Malört, the drink we love to hate. Or, hate to love.

The liqueur has become a Chicago staple right alongside deep dish pizza, the Sears Tower, and the Bean. What better way to give people the true Chicago experience than by making it easily accessible in a highly trafficked attraction in the heart of the city?

Starbucks is getting set to open up a 35,000-square foot and five-level building at Michigan and Erie making the location their largest store in the world. The Starbucks Reserve Roastery offers visitors a theatrical element letting customers experience coffee from the its earliest stages as a bean until it gets turned into coffee.

On top of coffee, the Starbucks will be selling cocktails, pizza, and baked goods. As the Chicago Eater reports, one cocktail will feature the iconic Chicago spirit, Jeppson’s Malört.

The cocktail is called the "Roastery Boilermaker" and contains a mix of Malört, Starbucks’s Veranda Blonde Cold Brew, Koval Four Grain Whiskey, bitters, club soda, and grapefruit juice. Selling for $16 a piece, it will ensure tourists will have the most authentic "welcome to Chicago" experience possible.

If you want to try one of these cocktails yourself, you can head over to the Starbucks Reserve Roastery on November 15th for the grand opening.

For those of you that have never had Malört, the video below provides a pretty accurate representation of what it's like.

Video of RedEye staffers taste Malort for the first time

