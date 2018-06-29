Florence + The Machine Perform "Hunger" on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers'

Plus, an interview with frontwoman Florence Welch

June 29, 2018
Maura O'Malley
Florence Welch

Florence + The Machine performed “Hunger” for the Late Night With Seth Meyers audience last night (6/28), just hours before the release of their latest album, High As Hope.

Before the performance, frontwoman Florence Welch sat down with Seth Meyers, discussing everything from the coven she started at school (featuring an actual spell book) to her first band, the Toxic Cockroaches. Watch the interview in the videos below!

High As Hope is out now, and below, find out three things you need to know about the new album!

