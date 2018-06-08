LISTEN: AJR Share New Song "Burn the House Down"

Alt-pop brothers AJR just gave you your weekend party anthem.

Called “Burn The House Down,” the song’s a banger. Listen below:

The track was written as the theme song for Morgan Spurlock’s Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken. AJR told Billboard they were “blown away” by the sequel to 2004’s fast-food documentary and Spurlock’s passion to expose a “corrupt giant.” That’s the message they aimed to convey in “Burn The House Down”—underdogs banding together to evoke change.

AJR are currently touring in support of 2017’s The Click. The Click Tour will keep the trio on the road through May 12 in Boston, MA.