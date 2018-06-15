LISTEN: Alt-J Share "In Cold Blood (Feat. Pusha T) (Twin Shadow Version)"

2017’s Relaxer is the gift that keeps on giving, as Alt-J has just now released a new version of the album’s track “In Cold Blood”—the "Twin Shadow Version" featuring Pusha T. This new version dropped June 15, and it made its television debut last night (June 14) on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Below, catch the late-night performance, which features appearances from both Twin Shadow and Pusha T, and listen to the album version of the just-shared track!

Alt-J plays several North American shows this month before heading overseas throughout the rest of the summer. You can track their whereabouts here.