LISTEN: Death Cab for Cutie Tease New Song, "Your Hurricane"

Last month, Death Cab for Cutie announced a fall tour and began teasing a new album, and while we have yet to hear any of its tracks, a snippet can be heard in the just-shared teaser for “Your Hurricane” below!

Watch this space. pic.twitter.com/okf3MLk8zZ — Death Cab for Cutie (@dcfc) June 6, 2018

Sounds good, right?

In a recent interview with Stereogum, frontman Ben Gibbard explains that fans who liked 2008’s Narrow Stairs will probably be happy with the forthcoming album, which appears to be set for an August release. Hopefully we get to hear “Your Hurricane” in full before then because we’re liking what we’re hearing!

Check back soon—we’ll keep you posted on everything Death Cab!