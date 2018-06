Gorillaz just shared another new track, and at this rate, we’re wondering how many songs are left on their upcoming album, The Now Now, that we haven’t yet heard.

In just two weeks, Gorillaz released “Humility,” “Lake Zurich,” “Sorcererz,” and now “Fire Flies.” Listen to the latest below!

You can hear all four new tracks plus the rest of The Now Now when it officially drops June 29.