LISTEN: The Struts Drop New Song, “Body Talks”

British rockers The Struts are back, and they’ve just shared a new track to prove it. Below, listen to “Body Talks” off the band’s upcoming second album.

While details surrounding the band’s second album are sparse, the project marks The Struts’ first new music following 2016’s Everybody Wants.

According to a press release, the forthcoming album will serve as a “blues dance rock anthem.” We can get down with that.

The Struts also announced that they'll join Foo Fighters on their US Concrete and Gold 2018 tour.