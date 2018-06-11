WATCH: Arcade Fire Share "Chemistry" Video

Arcade Fire just shared the Starburns Industries-animated video for their song “Chemistry.”

In the Ray Tintori-directed clip below, watch a classic love story unfold. You know—the one where boy meets girl, boy falls in love, boy and girl run away together. Except this love story involves a cat bride, a dog caterer, and a jealous shark groom who is destroyed by the International Space Station moments before the new couple heads back to Earth to party New Orleans-style.

“Chemistry” is featured on 2017’s Everything Now, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart.