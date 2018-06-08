WATCH: Sock Puppets Star in Mike Shinoda's New "Ghost" Video

With just one week to go before Mike Shinoda releases his solo album, Post Traumatic, the Linkin Park rocker has shared another new track.

“I’ve had enough hard days. It’s like, if I wake up and I feel good, I shouldn’t feel guilty about having fun,” says Shinoda in the self-produced-and-directed clip.

The new faces introduced in the video? Boris and Miss Oatmeal, of course. No word on whether they’ll be featured on the upcoming album, but we’ll find out when it drops June 15.