WATCH: Vampire Weekend Debut New Music at First Show in 4 Years

On June 16 and 17, Vampire Weekend delivered two separate concerts at the Libbey Bowl in Ojai, CA—the band’s first set of shows in four years. To mark the occasion, Vampire Weekend threw it back to 2008, performing their debut, self-titled album in its entirety, reports Pitchfork.

As if that wasn’t cause enough for celebration, the band reportedly previewed a brand-new track called “Flower Moon” during the second night of its Ojai shows. Listen to the clip below!

VAMPIRE WEEKEND NEW MUSIC PREVIEW - FLOWER MOON:

Today at their second show at the Libbey Bowl in Ojai, CA, Vampire Weekend previewed a snippet of a new song from LP4 called Flower Moon, which features Steve Lacy. https://t.co/lRibHKlZ6P pic.twitter.com/zKDWlrt5gO — Team Vampire Weekend (@teamvampyweeks) June 17, 2018

According to Stereogum, the weekend’s performance introduced two more Vampire Weekend firsts: Greta Morgan (Springtime Carnivore) on keys, vocals, and guitar and Brian Robert Jones (Human Natural) on guitar. The two will reportedly serve as touring members throughout the band’s scheduled upcoming shows.