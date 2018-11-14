Metallica, Foo Fighters To Play Tribute Concert For Chris Cornell

Rock lost one of its most powerful voices when Chris Cornell died in 2017. His family and bandmates have since received an endless outpouring of support from fellow artists and fans who want to shine a light on the stigma of mental illness and substance abuse.

Up next is a Chris Cornell tribute concert at The Forum in Inglewood, California on January 16th, 2019. Foo Fighters, Metallica, Ryan Adams, as well as surviving members of Soundgarden, Temple of the Dog and Audioslave will all be there.

Proceeds from the concert will go to benefit the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation, which helps children facing homelessness, poverty, abuse, and neglect. A portion of the proceeds will also go towards EBMRF, which is geared towards finding a cure for the rare skin condition Epidermolysis Bullosa.