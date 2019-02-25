6th Grader Shreds Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit" on 'Ellen'

6th Grader Feng E gets "very normal" grades in music class because they make him play the recorder. However, he is already a legend on the ukulele.

The Taiwanese prodigy returned to Ellen on Monday to show off his skills while playing Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit", and performed a blistering version of the iconic song on his ukulele.

Related: Revisit the Early Days of Nirvana on What Would Have Been Kurt Cobain's 52nd Birthday

Looking to expand his horizons, Feng E expresses to Ellen that we would like to learn electric guitar. So of course in typical Ellen DeGeneres fashion, they gave him a new one to take home.

Feng E started learning ukulele from his father when he was five-years-old. At age ten, he starred on Asia's Got Talent and recieved a golden buzzer.