Beck Leads an All-Star Group to Perform "Tarantula" on 'The Late Late Show'

Beck is the latest artist to take inspiration from the award-winning film Roma. The singer debuted his soaring song "Tarantula" two weeks ago, as part of the upcoming album of songs influenced by the art of director Alfonso Cuarón.

Monday night the director was on-hand at The Late Late Show with James Corden to introduce a performance from the "Dreams" singer, flanked by a stage full of impressive talent. Backed by a golden glow, members of the Los Angeles Philharmonic performed the song with Beck, along with backing vocals featuring singers best known as Feist and Bat For Lashes. As the song swells and climbs with the blend of voices, the percussion grows with spirit and precision.

"Tarantula" is the second song featured on the upcoming Roma-inspired soundtrack. Last month Billie Eilish created "WHEN I WAS OLDER" for the film. The album is due out February 8th, and also features performances by Patti Smith, DJ Shadow, and Laura Marling.