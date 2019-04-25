The Black Keys Release the Soaring Song "Eagle Birds" and Announce New Album 'Let's Rock'

Last month The Black Keys came roaring back after five years away, sliding back into their old groove with "Lo/Hi." On Thursday they offered up a second helping with "Eagle Birds", and detailed their upcoming 9th studio album.

"When we’re together we are The Black Keys, that’s where that real magic is, and always has been since we were sixteen” explains singer and guitarist Dan Auerbach in a release.

The album is Let's Rock, the 9th studio album from the duo and their first in 5 years. It was written and recorded at Auerbach's Easy Eye Sound studio in Nashville, and signals a return to the lean, all-killer, vintage rock n' roll of the band's earlier days. Like "Lo/Hi", their latest "Eagle Birds" is a straight-ahead slice of fuzzed-out rock, indebted to other eras but quintessentially The Black Keys.

NEW ALBUM + NEW SONG: The Black Keys are pleased to announce their ninth studio album “Let’s Rock” - available June 28th via Easy Eye Sound/Nonesuch Records. Pre-order the new album for instant downloads of the new song “Eagle Birds” & “Lo/Hi” now: https://t.co/GbR2tgicu8 pic.twitter.com/ecehQo9Ok4 — The Black Keys (@theblackkeys) April 25, 2019

In the time since The Black Keys have been away, Auerbach released his second solo album Waiting On A Song. Carney meanwhile became a father and married singer-songwriter Michelle Branch, while also continuing work as a producer and playing with his side project Sad Planets.

Let's Rock is due out on June 28th and is available to pre-order now. The band will follow with a North American tour alongside Modest Mouse. You can find the full list of dates below.

Sep 23 - Denver, CO

Sep 24 - Kansas City, MO

Sep 25 - St. Louis, MO

Sep 27 - Chicago, IL

Sep 28 - Minneapolis, MN

Sep 30 - Cleveland, OH

Oct 01 - Nashville, TN

Oct 02 - Columbus, OH

Oct 04 - Milwaukee, WI

Oct 05 - Detroit, MI

Oct 07 - Pittsburgh, PA

Oct 08 - Grand Rapids, MI

Oct 09 - Toronto, ON

Oct 11 - Boston, MA

Oct 12 - Washington, DC

Oct 14 - Philadelphia, PA

Oct 15 - Brooklyn, NY

Oct 16 - Washington, DC

Nov 05 - Sunrise, FL

Nov 06 - Orlando, FL

Nov 08 - Raleigh, NC

Nov 09 - Atlanta, GA

Nov 12 - Houston, TX

Nov 13 - Austin, TX

Nov 14 - Fort Worth, TX

Nov 16 - Phoenix, AZ

Nov 17 - San Diego, CA

Nov 19 - Los Angeles, CA

Nov 20 - San Francisco, CA

Nov 22 - Portland, OR

Nov 23 - Tacoma, WA

Nov 24 - Vancouver, BC