EXCLUSIVE: Greta Van Fleet Unleash "You're The One", Join Us For An Acoustic Performance

The band's debut 'Anthem Of The Peaceful Army' arrives this week

October 16, 2018
Michael Cerio
Greta Van Fleet

© Press Association

Welcome to Fleet Week, as the most buzzed about band of the year prepares to release their debut album.

Greta Van Fleet is almost ready to raise the curtain on Anthem Of The Peaceful Army, which is available everywhere on October 19th. The band from Michigan has been collecting hearts and accolades over the past eighteen months, stoking the fire of rock n' roll true believers a little more with every release. Now here we are, on the cusp of the their first full studio album and excitement is everywhere.

Today the band unveiled another sample of what to expect, with their dirt-road-rambling, lovelorn tune "You're The One." Josh Kiszka once again ascends above the song with his howl, on another timeless track from the young rockers. 

Earlier this year, the boys gave us a sneak peek of the tune, and we're happy to finally be able to share this exclusive performance.

Greta Van Fleet shows no signs of slowing after the album comes out, as they continue their tour around Europe this month. The band will be back in the states in November for a string of sold out shows, before embarking on a world tour in January. You can see the full list of dates here.

Related: Greta Van Fleet Shares Album Details + New Track “Watching Over”

Tags: 
Greta Van Fleet
Anthem of the Peaceful Army
Youre The One

Recent Podcast Audio
The Regular Guy Reviews A Star Is Born Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
Soul Music: The Great Unifier Inside The Archives
Ahead of This Friday's Led Zeppelin Feature, Flash Back to Lin & Robert Plant Chatting At City Winery Best Of XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Night School Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews The Predator Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews A Simple Favor Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
View More Episodes