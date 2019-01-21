RÜFÜS DU SOL Brings the Vibes in This Intimate Performance of "Treat You Better"

After making a big atmospheric splash with SOLACE in 2018, RÜFÜS DU SOL already has plotted a path forward for their sweeping sounds in the new year.

The electronic Australian trio will set off on a North American tour, starting with the big spotlight of Coachella in April. From their the band takes their tour across the country with dates stretching into October.

Announcing our biggest North American shows to date, playing some of our favourite venues anywhere in the world. Tickets on sale Friday 18th Jan at 10am local time ----------

Sign up here for pre-sale tix https://t.co/8oxnLO7vna pic.twitter.com/f4UGdG9z6i — RÜFÜS DU SOL (@RufusDuSol) January 14, 2019

Before you check out the emotional soundscapes crafted by RÜFÜS DU SOL in person, get an intimate preview of the band performing "Treat You Better" above. The song is the kinetic kickoff to SOLACE, and serves as an excellent example of the world-building and pop sincerity that these three from down under have accomplished.

You can check out the band's full list of upcoming tour dates here.