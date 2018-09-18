Dave Grohl Knows How To Get To ‘Sesame Street’

The Foo Fighters have played some of the biggest venues on the globe. The band has sold out Wembley Stadium, rocked Fenway Park, and has lit up arenas around the world. But finally Dave Grohl is bringing his talents to Sesame Street.

The rocker was recently spotted rubbing shoulders and feathers with some of the streets most famous residents, posing with Big Bird and Elmo in an Instagram photo from Elmo’s “friend” Ryan Dillon.

This is Grohl's first visit to Sesame Street, but not his first time hanging with The Muppets. He battled Animal in a drum-off on The Muppets TV show, and played Animool in the knockoff band The Moopets in their 2011 film.

Sesame Street is currently filming its 50th season, and Grohl is sure to be one of the many celebrities stopping by the famous address. It’s enough to make you want to do, the happy dance.

