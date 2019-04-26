The 'Game of Thrones' Inspired 'For The Throne' Album Has Arrived

If you're looking for a proper soundtrack to fire you up for the ultimate battle against the White Walkers, For The Throne is here to transport you to the dark and fearful world of Westeros.

Solely inspired by Game Of Thrones, the album is packed with performances from Mumford & Sons, The Lumineers, The National, Travis Scott, Ellie Goulding, and more, all adding their touch to the themes of Thrones.

For The Throne is dark and brooding, reflecting the current climate at Winterfell before death arrives. Shifting from somber Rock to moody Hip Hop, with a dash of sincere songwriting, the album centers on false kings, false gods, and the struggle for power and life.

The collection is the perfect appetizer for the upcoming third episode of the final season, as The Battle Of Winterfell looms. The record-breaking battle is said to be the longest in television and film history, taking 55 days to film.

For The Throne comes in an amazing 11 different vinyl styles, including 9 house crest editions. It is now available everywhere. You can find the full tracklist below.

01. “Kingdom Of One” – Maren Morris

02. “Power Is Power” – SZA, The Weeknd, Travis Scott

03. “Nightshade” – The Lumineers

04. “Hollow Crown” – Ellie Goulding

05. “Baptize Me” – X Ambassadors featuring Jacob Banks

06. “Too Many Gods” – A$AP Rocky & Joey Bada$$

07. “Turn On Me” – The National

08. “From The Grave” – James Arthur

09. “Me Traicionaste” – ROSALÍA featuring A.CHAL

10. “When I Lie” (Remix) – Lil Peep featuring Ty Dolla $ign

11. “Love Can Kill” – Lennon Stella

12. “Wolf At Your Door” – Chloe x Halle

13. “Devil In Your Eye” – Mumford & Sons

14. “Pray (High Valyrian)” – Matt Bellamy