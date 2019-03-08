How to Watch the Red Hot Chili Peppers Perform at the Pyramids in Egypt

The Red Hot Chili Peppers continue to find out firsthand how "life is beautiful around the world."

After wrapping up their Australian tour but before heading to Japan, Anthony Kiedis and company will stop for a show at the Great Pyramid in Giza, Egypt. March 15th they will throw down in front of the Sphinx and the pyramids, performing at the historic site.

The Great Pyramid is the oldest of the seven wonders of the world.

This is a monumental moment for the band which is currently working on their twelfth studio album, their first since 2016's The Getaway. They join the Grateful Dead and Yanni as artists to play at the pyramids.

For those unable to make it to Egypt for this event, the Red Hot Chili Peppers plan to live stream the performance. You can watch the Red Hot Chili Peppers perform on March 15 at 2pm EST / 11am PST by watching the stream below, or following along on Twitter or Facebook.