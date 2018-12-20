Mark McGrath Covers "Bulls On Parade" With Members of Rage Against The Machine + Red Hot Chili Peppers

The most famous cover band you've never heard of is Royal Machines. Making infrequent apperances around Los Angeles, the band consists of Mark McGrath from Sugar Ray, Dave Navarro of the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Jane's Addiction, guitarist Billy Morrison and bassist Chris Chaney, Donovan's son Donovan Leitch, and drummer Josh Freese.

Good grief that's a lot of talent, and they play one-off shows full of cover songs, featuring famous friends each time.

For holiday shows in the past they have invited artists like Steven Tyler, Billy Idol, and Ozzy Osbourne to be a part of the action. On Monday night they assembled again for another performance, this time with Rage Against The Machine's Brad Wilk jumping in on drums. With Wilk behind the kit, the band took on "Bulls On Parade", this time without Zach de la Rocha, but with Mark McGrath on vocals.

McGrath tackles the tune with the same charm of an office karaoke party, unsure of all the words but ready to leave it all out on the field for the chorus.

Billy Corgan also was a part of the show, covering a Jane's Addiction classics and performing "Bullet With Butterfly Wings." Actress and singer Juliette Lewis also joined in on this Van Halen cover.

Corgan and McGrath have been intertwined all year long, with McGrath making appearances throughout The Smashing Pumpkins' 30th Anniversary tour and showing up in one the band's videos earlier this year.