New Found Glory Goes 'Back To The Future' for a Pop-Punk Take on "The Power of Love"

Hold on to your gigawatts.

New Found Glory returns this week another classic movie tune, dressed up with their pop-punk style. Their cover of "The Power Of Love" from Back To The Future is first preview of their upcoming From The Screen To Your Stereo 3, which is due out on May 3rd. The album is the third in the series that started in 2000, as the band gives their unique spin to soundtrack standouts like "My Heart Will Go On" and "I Don't Want To Miss A Thing."

Their take on the Huey Lewis & The News classic comes with a video that pays tribute to the film, featuring singer Jordan Pundik dressed as Marty McFly and making his way around the Twin Pines Mall. Each song on the upcoming album will get the video treatment, with this being the first of seven that the band has put together.

Also included on From The Screen To Your Stereo 3 are covers from the films Frozen, Shrek, and Rocky III. You can check out the full tracklist below.

1. "Cups" from Pitch Perfect

2. "This Is Me" from The Greatest Showman

3. "The Power Of Love" from Back To The Future

4. "Let It Go" from Frozen

5. "Accidentally In Love" from Shrek

6. "A Thousand Years" from Twilight

7. "Eye Of The Tiger" from Rocky III

The band will tour with Real Friends, The Early November, and Doll Skin starting in May. You can find the full list of dates here.