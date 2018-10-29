Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” Sounds Amazing In 42 Different Styles

Hear how Johnny Cash or Ozzy Osbourne would have handled this classic

October 29, 2018
Michael Cerio
Queen

Express Newspapers / Stringer

Just in time for the release of Bohemian Rhapsody, Anthony Vincent and Ten Second Songs has done it again.

The YouTube star is flexing his skills to show what “Bohemian Rhapsody” would sound like, if it were sung by some of our other favorite artists. From Ozzy Osbourne and Frank Sinatra, to Kendrick Lamar and Bobby McFerrin, over forty styles are explored by Vincent and it’s too good not to watch.

There’s a lot to love here, but our favorite version remains the original from Queen. The biopic on the band opens Friday and tells the story of the band’s beginnings up to their legendary performance at Live Aid.

Related: What Did 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Star Rami Malek Do With His Freddie Mercury Teeth?

Bohemian Rhapsody is in theaters on November 2nd, and the soundtrack featuring never-before-heard live performances and some classic Queen cuts is available everywhere now.

Tags: 
Queen
Bohemian Rhapsody
Ten Second Songs

Recent Podcast Audio
The Regular Guy Reviews A Star Is Born Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
Soul Music: The Great Unifier Inside The Archives
Ahead of This Friday's Led Zeppelin Feature, Flash Back to Lin & Robert Plant Chatting At City Winery Best Of XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Night School Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews The Predator Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews A Simple Favor Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
View More Episodes